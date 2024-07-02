LAURINBURG —The Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg recently presented the BrainMinders’ Puppet Show and along with Safe Kids Coalition fitted 40 children with bicycle safety helmets at the Safety Town held by the United Way of Scotland County.

The Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg was awarded a Matching Helmet Grant from Pilot International to provide the helmets for the preschoolers at the Safety Town, a series geared toward teaching young children about safety.

About 40% of all bicycle-related deaths are due to head injuries. Seventy-five percent of all bicycle-related head injuries occur among children ages 14 and younger. Many children are unable to protect their heads while bike riding because they don’t have access to quality, affordable safety helmets.

Pilot International rolled out the signature Helmet Project in the summer of 2019 to place helmets on the heads of as many youths as possible. The volunteer service clubs of Pilot International have focused on brain health and safety through the BrainMindersTM Program since 2001.The Helmet Project expands this effort by making quality helmets, in a variety of colors and sizes available at a bulk discount price to Pilot Clubs across the United States. The graduates of Safety Town will be able to protect their brain and look cool too!

BrainMinders education along with the Helmet Project are a few ways the Scottish Pilot Club has invested in Scotland County. They are made possible through club fundraisers which the community supports.

Since 1991, the Scottish Pilot Club has been a member of Pilot International which is a community-based volunteer organization founded in 1921on the principles of “friendship and service.” Pilot Clubs provide financial and hands-on support for national and local initiatives in keeping with its causes of youth development and leadership; brain safety and fitness; and caring for families in times of need. For more information about the Scottish Pilot Club, visit our Facebook page or contact Lynn Massey at 910-276-7869.