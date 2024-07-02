LAURINBURG — Restoring Hope Center Inc. has been selected to receive $2,000 as part of The Starbucks Foundation’s Neighborhood Grants program,

The award is thanks to a nomination from a local partner from The Starbucks Foundation, who recognized the work of Restoring Hope in Laurinburg, Maxton and Rockingham communities.

Through the Neighborhood Grants program, The Starbucks Foundation invited partners and alumni to nominate a local organization in their community. Since 2019, more than 13,000 grants have been awarded to local organizations, totaling more than $20 million. This 2024, Restoring Hope Center Inc. was selected from among 33,000 nominations submitted by The Starbucks Foundation partners earlier this year.

Restoring Hope Center Inc. makes available breakfast and lunch meals in multiple locations through collaboration with the NC Department of Public Instruction and eight community churches or organizations.

“Our partners (employees) know their communities best and have shared great insights about the organizations helping to uplift others in their neighborhoods, from supporting youth and families to fighting hunger and promoting environmental stewardship,” said Alicia Vermaele, executive director of The Starbucks Foundation. ” Through out latest round of Neighborhood Grants, we’re proud to support organizations nominated by Starbucks partners who make our communities stronger.”