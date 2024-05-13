Optimist Jamboree results from May 13
Railroad Bar & Grill 6u Instructional
(Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Lucas Farms played Johnson Brothers Construction
Sheriff’s Office played Miyako Japanese Cuisine
Domino’s 8U Baseball
General McArthur’s def McCarter’s Electric 7-6
Leading Hitters: McArthur’s- Keanne Caulder, Reuban Patterson McCarter- Aden Parker
Lucas Sales & Service def AYM Fitness 7-4
Leading Hitters: Lucas- Brayden AYM- Parker Flowers
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Tricoast Insulation def Mcduff’s Neighborhood Grill 21-4
Leading Hitters: Tricoast Insulation- Hunter Wagner McDuff”s- CJ Wallace
Tricoast Mechanical def Doug’s Tire 10-0
Leading Hitters: Tricoast- Knox Liles Doug’s- Elias Mallol
Realty World 12U Baseball
Hasty Realty def Dunbar Insurance 7-6
Leading Hitters: Hasty- Billy Hunt, Bryson Kinard Dunbar- Cooper W. Bryson Jacobs, Cohen Williams
Nic’s Pic Kwik def Laurel Hill Fire Dept 4-3
Leading Hitters: Nic’s- Ryder H., Micah M., Laurel Hill Fire- C. Norris and R. Skipper
Realty World 8U Softball
Did not play
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball
Planet Fitness def Gibson Oil 5-2
Leading Hitters: no leading hitters, as in no one had a hit
KFC def Gibson Oil 6-5
Leading Hitters: KFC- Abbi Locklear Gibson Oil- Queianna Morrison