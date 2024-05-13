Optimist Jamboree results from May 13

Railroad Bar & Grill 6u Instructional

(Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Lucas Farms played Johnson Brothers Construction

Sheriff’s Office played Miyako Japanese Cuisine

Domino’s 8U Baseball

General McArthur’s def McCarter’s Electric 7-6

Leading Hitters: McArthur’s- Keanne Caulder, Reuban Patterson McCarter- Aden Parker

Lucas Sales & Service def AYM Fitness 7-4

Leading Hitters: Lucas- Brayden AYM- Parker Flowers

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Tricoast Insulation def Mcduff’s Neighborhood Grill 21-4

Leading Hitters: Tricoast Insulation- Hunter Wagner McDuff”s- CJ Wallace

Tricoast Mechanical def Doug’s Tire 10-0

Leading Hitters: Tricoast- Knox Liles Doug’s- Elias Mallol

Realty World 12U Baseball

Hasty Realty def Dunbar Insurance 7-6

Leading Hitters: Hasty- Billy Hunt, Bryson Kinard Dunbar- Cooper W. Bryson Jacobs, Cohen Williams

Nic’s Pic Kwik def Laurel Hill Fire Dept 4-3

Leading Hitters: Nic’s- Ryder H., Micah M., Laurel Hill Fire- C. Norris and R. Skipper

Realty World 8U Softball

Did not play

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball

Planet Fitness def Gibson Oil 5-2

Leading Hitters: no leading hitters, as in no one had a hit

KFC def Gibson Oil 6-5

Leading Hitters: KFC- Abbi Locklear Gibson Oil- Queianna Morrison