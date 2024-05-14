HAMLET — Kimothy Monroe’s business plan for a non-emergency transport service helped make him the winner of the 2024 Vision Chase competition sponsored by Richmond Community College’s (RichmondCC) Small Business Center.

Vision Chase is RichmondCC’s version of the reality show “Shark Tank” and features local, aspiring entrepreneurs who are seeking assistance in taking their business ideas from vision to reality.

As the first-place Vision Chase winner, Monroe received $2,000 to help support the startup of his business, Safe Journey Solutions, as well as a free membership with the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce. He and three other Vision Chase participants presented their business plans before a panel of judges in April.

— Jelissa Thomas won the second-place prize of $1,000 for her delivery transport service, D3 Delivery.

— Brittany Smith was awarded the third-place prize of $500 for her business, Flora and Fauna Festivities, which provides nature-based experiences and education.

— Jessica Taylor received the fourth-place prize of $250 for her childcare center, BJ’s Playhouse.

The Vision Chase competition, including the prize money, was supported by a grant from NCIDEA ENGAGE.

Monroe and his wife, who live in Hoke County, have partnered with another couple to launch their business venture which will include transporting non-emergency patients to and from various medical facilities within Cumberland, Hoke and Moore counties.

“We saw this as a benefit to the community and as a benefit to us to make some extra income,” said Monroe, who has been retired from law enforcement for 11 years.

He was the interim chief of the Laurinburg Police Department when he retired.

“We are caring, giving people, and we get a lot of satisfaction from helping people and being a part of their lives,” Monroe said.

Monroe said he learned about RichmondCC’s Vision Chase challenge through the network of Small Business Centers located throughout the state. He felt this was a great opportunity and another resource to help with the start-up process.

Monroe said they have applied for a grant to purchase vehicles for the transport service, and once they have received that funding, they should be ready to officially launch the business.

For more information about RichmondCC’s Small Business Center and the free services it provides, call 910-410-1970.