LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews men’s lacrosse team will not compete in the upcoming 2024 spring season due to issues with player eligibility.

The following statement was posted on the “St. Andrews Athletics” X/Twitter page Tuesday afternoon.

“The St. Andrews men’s lacrosse team will not be competing during the 2024 season due to an insufficient number of eligible players. Head coach Kristian Smith’s work is already underway to rebuild the program, and we look forward to their future success in 2025 and beyond.”

The St. Andrews men’s lacrosse team’s 2024 schedule was not finished at the time of the announcement; the Knights had a 1-11 record in 2023.