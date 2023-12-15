SOUTHERN PINES — The Scotland Fighting Scots bowling team rolled a combined 41 strikes to earn five total points against the Pinecrest Patriots and the Richmond Raiders in a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at Sandhills Bowling Center on Thursday.

Scotland’s Landon Malloy had nine strikes each and three total spares against Pinecrest and Richmond; Dylan Tilson had six strikes against Pinecrest and two, with five spares, against Richmond; Kenan Smith had three strikes and two spares against Pinecrest and four strikes against Richmond; Zachary Taylor had two strikes and three spares against Pinecrest; and Zyquarius Shaw had three strikes and spare against Richmond.

Scotland claimed three points against Pinecrest, losing its first and second games 194-159 and 167-137 but winning the third and fourth ones 226-183 and 212-177 while also taking total pins 734-721.

The Scots won two points against the Raiders, losing their first and third games 190-160 and 227-176 but taking the second and fourth ones 217-162 and 175-167; Richmond won the total-pin point 746-728.

Standings within the SAC following Thursday’s matches were not updated before press time.

Scotland bowls Richmond and Hoke County in the next meet at Laurinburg Lanes on Jan. 4, 2024.

Lady Scots earn 1 point

The Scotland women’s bowling team couldn’t come away with a win against the Pinecrest Patriots and used a three-pin victory in the second game against Richmond to take their only point of the day.

In its lone triumph, Scotland won 112-109, while the Raiders won 113-81 in the first game, 142-99 in the third, 129-108 in the fourth, and 493-432 in total pins.

Jaedyn Malloy had two strikes and a spare in the match for Scotland; Nateya Scott and Madison Dixon each had a strike and a spare, with Ava Gale also getting a strike; and Marissa Smith had a spare.

The Lady Scots lost 156-100, 130-125, 131-110, and 149-127 in the four games against Pinecrest, which won total pins 566-462.