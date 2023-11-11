LAURINBURG — After an extensive search, St. Andrews Athletics has hired Daniel Hunter to become the next head coach for the Knights’ women’s lacrosse program.

“We’re excited for him to be here,” St. Andrews athletic director Elizabeth Burris said. “He has a unique background but really wants to work with women student-athletes… We know he is going to stabilize the program and rebuild it, bring some energy to it, and give these young women something that they can look forward to.”

Hunter brings significant coaching experience to the Knights’ women’s lacrosse team. His most recent position held was being the head coach of the Metropolitan State University of Denver men’s lacrosse club from July of 2016 through the 2018 regular season.

In two seasons, his team recorded 15 wins, including 12 in conference action. In 2017, they were undefeated in conference play, received an 11th place ranking — their highest to date in the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association (MCLA) Division II Top 25, and made their first ever MCLA Div. II tournament appearance.

At the conclusion of the season, Hunter was awarded 2017 Rocky Mountain Lacrosse Conference (RMLC) Div. II Coach of the Year honors. In 2018, his team made the RMLC Div. II semifinals and received Top 25 rankings in eight of 10 MCLA Div. II polls.

Before his stint at MSU of Denver, Hunter coached the men’s lacrosse club at the Colorado School of Mines from 2005-2008. Prior to his arrival, the program saw a winless season and had not recorded a win in almost two years. During his tenure, the program posted 21 wins (14 in conference) and recorded four Top 25 wins. He was named the 2006 RMLC Div. II coach of the year and led the team to their first ever MCLA Div. II Top-25 ranking the following season.

“My first goal is to establish a positive team culture,” Hunter said. “After that, I think wins and losses come as a result. If we want to achieve our goals on the field, that comes as a result of doing what we need to off the field… I like to leave a program better than I found it so (future student-athletes) have an opportunity for success.”

In addition to his coaching experience, Hunter was a collegiate lacrosse player, playing one season at MSU of Denver. He tallied one goal, one assist, and six ground balls. He played in 10 of 13 regular-season games and in the conference playoff semifinal game.

His team finished as regular-season champions of the RMLC Div. II Southeast and runner-up of the RMLC Div. II Tournament. They finished the season ranked 18th in the MCLA Div. II Top-25 poll.

“I like to take more of a leadership role… I’ve been where (student-athletes) are, so I feel like I have the ability to lead them rather than push them where they want to go,” Hunter said.

The St. Andrew’s women’s lacrosse team is coming off a 1-6 record last year.

The Knights’ season will kick off on March 2, 2024, at home against the Georgetown College Tigers.