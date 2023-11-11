Home News Church of the Week: Nov. 11, 2023 News Church of the Week: Nov. 11, 2023 November 11, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint “And let them make me a sanctuary; that I may dwell among them.” — Exodus 25:8 Bethel House of Worship Address: 500 Produce Market Road Pastor: Rev. Garry McMillan Service Schedule: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday Morning Service, 10:30 a.m. View Comments Laurinburg overcast clouds enter location 10.6 ° C 11 ° 9.8 ° 89 % 4.1kmh 100 % Sat 11 ° Sun 11 ° Mon 16 ° Tue 18 ° Wed 15 °