Softball workouts coming soon

Scotland’s softball program is preparing for next season after its recent run in the state playoffs. Scotland’s softball program is preparing for next season after its recent run in the state playoffs.

LAURINBURG —Scotland High’s softball program will soon be hosting several optional offseason workout sessions. The workouts are open to any students interested in playing softball next season, rising ninth-graders included.

The workouts will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. on the following dates: July 25, July 30, Aug. 6, Aug. 8 and Aug. 13. All workouts will be held on campus at Scotland’s home softball field.

The Lady Scots advanced to the third round of the 4A state playoffs last season with the guidance of coaches Adam Romaine and Neil Smith. The Lady Scots had two athletes — shortstop Olivia Hyatt and catcher Taylor Waitley — selected to the all-Sandhills Athletic Conference team. Scotland graduated just one player from last year’s squad.

Softball tryouts will be held in February. For more information, contact coach Smith at [email protected]

Scotland’s softball program is preparing for next season after its recent run in the state playoffs. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_summer-workouts-photo.jpg Scotland’s softball program is preparing for next season after its recent run in the state playoffs. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange file photo