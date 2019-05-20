Tester: A bright future for the Lady Scots

Brandon Tester Sports editor Brandon Tester Sports editor

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who predicted that Scotland’s softball team, which finished with a 9-10 record last year, would advance to the third round in the state playoffs this season.

But the Lady Scots pulled off that feat and finished with a 12-10 record in Adam Romaine’s second year as head coach. Equipped with a lineup that included five freshmen and a sophomore pitcher, Scotland recovered from a first-round exit in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament by entering the playoffs as a No. 15 seed and stunning No. 2 West Forsyth with a 3-1 victory in the second round.

It was the farthest thing from an easy journey for the Lady Scots. A large portion of the team’s non-conference schedule was canceled due to inclement weather, and the Lady Scots had to begin their season with a game against defending 4A state champion Jack Britt.

The Lady Scots quickly started to gel and won seven straight games at one point. But their bats started to go silent during a four-game skid against Lumberton and Richmond, two of the conference’s best teams, at the end of the regular season.

Regardless of the circumstances, sophomore Kinsley Sheppard kept opponents guessing. She finished the year with a 1.42 ERA through 113 1/3 innings. Her name didn’t appear on the all-conference list, which was a shock to many, but Kinsley is primed to compete for the Sandhills Pitcher of the Year award next season.

The two Lady Scots who made the all-conference team were freshmen who played well above their age level at times. Shorstop Olivia Hyatt had the team’s top batting average with a .408 clip at the plate, and Waitley followed very closely behind with a .406 average. Waitley’s .623 slugging percentage was the best on the team. Hyatt led the Lady Scots in runs scored (22) and hits (31).

This year’s freshman class also included Raven Taylor and Kadence Sheppard, who led the team with 12 and 11 stolen bases, respectively. Freshman first baseman Morgan Singletary batted .258 with nine RBI and seven runs scored.

The future for is bright for that freshman class, thanks in part to the leadership of Kassee Lowe, the lone senior on this year’s squad. Lowe tied with Waitley for the team’s lead in RBI (14). Lowe closed out her high school career with a home run in her final at-bat.

Stepping into Lowe’s place next year will be rising seniors Samantha Bowen, Katie Smith and McKenzie Wilkerson. The trio brings a wealth of experience and leadership that will be crucial as the Lady Scots keep working to re-establish themselves as contenders at the top of the conference.

That’s the goal Romaine and his team had at the beginning of the season. It’s fair to say they’ve taken several steps in the right direction.