Gibson’s new path

LAURINBURG — Macie Gibson always knew she wanted to serve in the United States Armed Forces. She just didn’t know when the right time would be.

Gibson knew that time had come after she finished her freshman year as a softball player at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

The Scotland High School graduate recently decided to join the Air Force. Gibson has been playing softball since she was around 5 years old, and stepping away from the sport that helped her earn a college scholarship was difficult. Gibson’s concerns were put to rest when she announced her decision to her college coaches.

“They were very supportive of me, which is a good thing because I was worried about how they would react,” Gibson said.

Her teammates reacted in a similar manner, although they were sad to see the 19-year-old Laurinburg native leave the program.

Gibson is currently on the Air Force’s “quick ship” list. Recruits are offered jobs monthly — the next date is July 15 — and those who accept their offers travel to basic training shortly after at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

Gibson got some firsthand experience with that process soon after she signed up. After informing her coaches and others of her decision, Gibson was offered a job that would require her to leave the next day.

She had to turn the offer down because of the unexpected timing, but that experience gave Gibson an idea of what to expect from the enlistment process. She now knows to be ready for anything because the timeline for entering boot camp can be somewhat unpredictable.

When that call does come, Gibson will travel to Texas and begin 8 1/2 weeks of boot camp. Recruits can then enter special training programs for their respective jobs after basic training ends.

Gibson, an exceptional student who majored in criminal justice and minored and sociology as a freshman, hopes to continue working in those fields during her time in the Air Force. She plans on eventually finishing her undergraduate degree.

Gibson’s wants to serve in the Air Force for a long time.

“I want to retire in the Air Force,” Gibson said.

Gibson was an all-conference selection on the volleyball court and softball field during her time as a Fighting Scot. Her career batting average at Scotland was .401. In her freshman year at Lenoir-Rhyne, which competes at the NCAA Division II level, Gibson a .290 average and scored 21 runs.

“I’m going to miss softball,” Gibson said. “It hasn’t hit me yet that I’m leaving softball.”

But Gibson is ready to take the next step in her life, and she said she hopes to make everyone in her hometown proud.

“They’re always going to be there for you,” Gibson said.

Former SHS athlete is on list for Air Force basic training

Brandon Tester

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170.

