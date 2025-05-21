HAMLET — Mechatronics Engineering Technology student Constantine Amoroso was recently hired by RH McRae Electrical of Rockingham, and the 19-year-old was excited about his first assignment, which included flying to Arkansas City, Kan., for an electrical installation.

The electrical contracting company handles all types of electrical needs, from upgrading existing infrastructure to the complete installation of a new operation, for poultry, paper, power, railroad and food processing industries.

“McRae Electrical does work for automated facilities all around the United States. They build control panels, program all the PLCs for it, do all the wiring and then they send it out to the company. Then system integrators like me fly out and do all the installation and all the programming on site,” Amoroso said.

Amoroso enrolled in the Mechatronics program in August 2023. He will graduate this coming December. He will be completing a few final classes online, while also working full-time for McRae Electrical.

“What I have loved about the Mechatronics program is it is very hands-on. You learn a wide range of skills for working in industrial facilities, the mechanical aspects, electrical aspects and programming robotic hydraulics,” Amoroso said.

Amoroso also worked as an intern for Cascades, so he got real-work experience using the skills he was learning in the Mechatronics program and getting paid for it. He said he is grateful to Troy Kostek, Mechatronics program coordinator, for lining up the internship for him.

Amoroso’s brother, Sebastian, is also going through Mechatronics program while working full-time at Plastek, and his father, who also works at Plastek, has taken classes at RichmondCC on programmable logic controllers, which are at the heart of the Mechatronics program.

“I thought it would be a good opportunity for me to come and learn about the Mechatronics program at RichmondCC as well,” Amoroso said.

The Mechatronics Engineering Technology program is a combination of mechanical and electronics engineering and programming. Mechatronics engineers design, develop and test automation, intelligent systems, smart devices and industrial systems controls.

For More Information

To learn more about the Mechatronics program, RichmondCC is offering an Intro to Programmable Logic Controller class June 3 through July 17 at the Hamlet Campus. This class will give students an overview of topics covered more in depth in the Mechatronics degree program. Cost for the introductory class is $125. To sign up, call Student Services at 910-410-1700 or visit the Hamlet or Scotland County Campus.