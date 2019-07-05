Pierce, McInnis to push for funding to improve local airport

McInnis McInnis

LAURINBURG — Following the governor’s veto of the state budget, two local elected officials vow to push for economic development funding that will help the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport expand.

Gov. Cooper vetoed House Bill 966 on June 28, the day after it was given final approval by both chambers of the General Assembly.

The governor rejected the budget primarily because of the funding method for school construction and repair. Also, because he said it did not allocate enough money for teacher pay raises and did not expand Medicaid.

The economic development funding would help the local airport bring in more international business, according to Sen. Tom McInnis (R-Richmond).

“The budget is far from over,” said Rep. Garland Pierce. “Negotiations will have to be made. In my personal opinion, I think it will be in (the budget) the second time around and they will understand the importance of funding small airports like the Laurinburg-Maxton Airport.”

McInnis said the funding would extend the runway by 2,000 feet.

“It would have foreign trade zone status approved for the airport and seven miles out in any direction of the airport,” said McInnis. “That would allow for foreign companies to fly parts in and out.”

He added the airport would get better tax treatment for foreign companies that have manufacturing facilities at the airport site. McInnis also said the airport would receive $4 million this year and the next, totaling $8 million in all.

“If enough of the Democrats vote to override the governor’s veto, this will be a part of the budget,” said McInnis. “We hope that there will be enough civic-minded, community-oriented Democrats that will vote to override the senseless veto of the budget by the governor.”

A veto override vote will not take place until next week when legislators return from the July 4 vacation.

