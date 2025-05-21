LAURINBURG —The Scotland High School Fighting Scots football program will be hosting a youth football camp on Thursday night at Pate Stadium from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be hosted by Head Coach Richard Bailey and his staff. The camp will be free and is open to students between the ages of seven and 14.

The camp will take place after the Scots hold a practice for the returners on the team. It will be an open practice at the stadium from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Scots as a team went 7-6 overall (3-3 in conference games) during the 2024 season and were able to advance to the third round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs for the second consecutive season. In addition to their playoff victory over Union Pines, they picked up a playoff victory against Terry Sanford before falling to top seeded Havelock.

Scotland will begin their 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 22 at home against Dillon. Under the remade conferences with the North Carolina state realignment, the Scots’ new conference opponents for 2025 will be Gray’s Creek, Terry Sanford, Purnell Swett, Lumberton and Cape Fear.

Their first matchup against any of those teams will be on the road on Friday, Oct. 3 at Gray’s Creek. Their final five games of the 10-game regular season will be against those five opponents.