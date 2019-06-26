Coaching the next generation

St. Andrews men’s basketball assistant coach Kortez Smith instructs a group of campers during the Knights’ summer camp this week. The camp, which ended Wednesday, provided young players with a chance to learn from coaches and current St. Andrews players. St. Andrews will host its team camp for high school programs on Saturday. St. Andrews men’s basketball assistant coach Kortez Smith instructs a group of campers during the Knights’ summer camp this week. The camp, which ended Wednesday, provided young players with a chance to learn from coaches and current St. Andrews players. St. Andrews will host its team camp for high school programs on Saturday.

