Fighting Scots will face Dillon at Battle of the Carolinas

LUMBERTON — Football fans will get an early look at Scotland High’s team when the Fighting Scots face Dillon on Aug. 12 at the fifth annual Battle of the Carolinas football jamboree at Lumberton High School.

Five full-contact scrimmages will take place at the jamboree, and each scrimmage will last two quarters. Scotland’s game is scheduled for 8 p.m. It will be preceded by Fairmont versus Lake View at 5, Purnell Swett versus East Bladen at 6 and Red Springs against Latta at 7. The jamboree will conclude with Lumberton versus Marion at 8.

Each school will receive 100 tickets to be sold at a discounted rate of $5. Tickets will also be sold at the gate for $7. Proceeds from the discounted tickets will go to the participating schools, and revenue from gate receipts will be split among the 10 teams.

Scotland finished as the runner-up in the 4A state championship game last year after ending the regular season with a 5-5 record. Dillon had a similar fate, losing to Chester in the South Carolina Class AAA championship game.

This is the third year in a row Scotland has faced Dillon at the jamboree.

