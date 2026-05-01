McLean, George highlighted among 6A schools with D-I recruits

LAURINBURG —Scotland High football players Michael McLean and Chris George are featured on NCSportsPage social media as part of the 6A schools that have multiple Division I recruits.

George, who is rated as a three-star recruit, has received offers from several notable programs, including South Carolina, Florida, Appalachian State, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, Syracuse, Sacramento State, Liberty, East Carolina, Baylor, Virginia Tech and North Carolina A&T.

McLean is set to begin his sophomore season and has received offers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Georgia State, East Carolina, North Carolina A&T and Marshall.