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McLean, George highlighted among 6A schools with D-I recruits

Travis Petty Jr Sports Editor
in
Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

LAURINBURG —Scotland High football players Michael McLean and Chris George are featured on NCSportsPage social media as part of the 6A schools that have multiple Division I recruits.

George, who is rated as a three-star recruit, has received offers from several notable programs, including South Carolina, Florida, Appalachian State, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, Syracuse, Sacramento State, Liberty, East Carolina, Baylor, Virginia Tech and North Carolina A&T.

McLean is set to begin his sophomore season and has received offers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Georgia State, East Carolina, North Carolina A&T and Marshall.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @ Travis Petty Jr.

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