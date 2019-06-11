Tyshuon Thomas on East-West All-Star Game roster

Thomas -

East-West All-Star Game July 17, 8 p.m. Jamieson Stadium Greensboro Related Articles Sports briefs: Thomas helps East win NCCA All-Star Game

LAURINBURG — Former Scotland High athlete and incoming UNC-Pembroke defensive back Tyshuon Thomas is set to appear in the East-West All-Star Game on July 17 at Robert B. Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro.

The game will feature some of the best football players who recently graduated from high school in North Carolina.

Thomas is on the East team’s roster. His teammates during the All-Star Game will include Richmond graduate Antonio Isaac and Seventy-First graduate Kyler Davis. Seventy-First head coach Duran McLaurin is one of the East’s six coaches.

Thomas, who was also a sprinter for Scotland’s track team, finished his high school football career with his second straight all-Sandhills Athletic Conference award as a senior. He had 27 solo tackles, four interceptions, 26 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his final year as a Fighting Scot.

The All-Star Game will begin at 8 p.m.

Thomas https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Thomas-_-Tyshuon.jpg Thomas

Brandon Tester Sports editor

East-West All-Star Game July 17, 8 p.m. Jamieson Stadium Greensboro

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.