Optimist baseball and softball results from June 3

Here are the results from Monday’s Optimist baseball and softball games.
NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)
Southeastern Farm Equipment played Quality Oil
Scotland Healthcare played McCarter Electric
DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL – Continuation of double elimination postseason tournament
Laurinburg Auto Sales defeated Norris Auto Sales, 16-15
Leading hitters: Laurinburg Auto – Eli Hunt and Braylon Norton | Norris Auto – Colin Norris &andBarrett Gilliard
Hampton Inn defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales, 10-7
Leading hitters: Hampton Inn – Patrick Burroughs | Laurinburg Auto – Braylon Norton
SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL – Single elimination postseason tournament
Springhill Fire Department defeated Quality Landscaping, 13-3
Leading hitters: Spring Hill Fire – Hogan Lowe | Quality Landscaping – Kolton Graves
Wooly McDuff’s defeated Masonic Lodge, 7-6
Leading hitters: McDuff’s – Jayden Locklear, Lenox Caulder and Try Ganus | Masonic Lodge – Jayden Johnson
NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL – Postseason single elimination tournament
Johnson Brothers Construction defeated Tilson’s Auto Repair, 5-4
Leading hitters: Johnson Brothers – Landon Revels | Tilson’s Auto – Dylan Tilson
Nic’s Pic Kwik defeated Highland Electric, 5-3
Leading hitters: Nic’s – Everet Pinto | Highland – Bradley Hogan
EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL – Postseason single elimination tournament
KFC defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales, 9-2
Leading hitters: KFC – Lindsey Locklear | Laurinburg Auto – Amir Bridges
Ned’s Pawn defeated Canal Woods, 7-2
Leading hitters: Ned’s – Callie Lowery | Canal Woods – Madson Dixon