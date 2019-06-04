Optimist baseball and softball results from June 3

June 4, 2019 Laurinburg Exchange Sports 0
By: Staff report

Here are the results from Monday’s Optimist baseball and softball games.

NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)

Southeastern Farm Equipment played Quality Oil

Scotland Healthcare played McCarter Electric

DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL – Continuation of double elimination postseason tournament

Laurinburg Auto Sales defeated Norris Auto Sales, 16-15

Leading hitters: Laurinburg Auto – Eli Hunt and Braylon Norton | Norris Auto – Colin Norris &andBarrett Gilliard

Hampton Inn defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales, 10-7

Leading hitters: Hampton Inn – Patrick Burroughs | Laurinburg Auto – Braylon Norton

SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL – Single elimination postseason tournament

Springhill Fire Department defeated Quality Landscaping, 13-3

Leading hitters: Spring Hill Fire – Hogan Lowe | Quality Landscaping – Kolton Graves

Wooly McDuff’s defeated Masonic Lodge, 7-6

Leading hitters: McDuff’s – Jayden Locklear, Lenox Caulder and Try Ganus | Masonic Lodge – Jayden Johnson

NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL – Postseason single elimination tournament

Johnson Brothers Construction defeated Tilson’s Auto Repair, 5-4

Leading hitters: Johnson Brothers – Landon Revels | Tilson’s Auto – Dylan Tilson

Nic’s Pic Kwik defeated Highland Electric, 5-3

Leading hitters: Nic’s – Everet Pinto | Highland – Bradley Hogan

EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL – Postseason single elimination tournament

KFC defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales, 9-2

Leading hitters: KFC – Lindsey Locklear | Laurinburg Auto – Amir Bridges

Ned’s Pawn defeated Canal Woods, 7-2

Leading hitters: Ned’s – Callie Lowery | Canal Woods – Madson Dixon

Staff report

Related Articles