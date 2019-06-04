County does right by those they are serving

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners on Monday gave residents a reason to feel better about their wallets for the coming fiscal year.

Last week, County Manager Kevin Patterson presented a proposed spending plan that would raise county taxes by an estimated 2 cents per $100 of property valuati0n. But that was only proposal based on expected income versus proposed expenditures — something commissioners expected.

But on Tuesday, commissioners emphasized that Patterson’s proposed plan wasn’t what they would be voting on or passing this month.

That’s good news for county taxpayers — for many reasons.

Scotland County is reportedly the 37th highest taxed county, yet it ranks as one of the state’s poorest counties. That’s a recipe that just won’t cut it when the county attempts to lure new business and residents here.

Tuesday’s discussion among county commissioners all but assured taxpayers here that a 2019-20 budget would either remain at the same rate or drop by 1 cent per $100 — which are the two potential budget projections Patterson was requested to provide. The trick now is to find ways to stretch that money across the expected expenditures.

This is where the Board of Commissioners will have to roll up their sleeves and get down to the difficult task of juggling income and expenses. Who could possibly envy their position?

We encourage the public to give input as the county starts to shape a new budget, but the time is running short. That new spending plan must be in place by July 1.

The county also made another important decision on Monday when it voted to keep its Foreclosed Property Policy for unpaid taxes the same, rather than changing it from a three-year policy to a two-year.

We agree with a trio of speakers who told commissioners that Scotland County residents — including a high number of veterans — are struggling to pay their taxes and often must make a decision on whether to pay taxes or eat.

“A big reason is because of our given current economic climate here in Scotland County,” said resident Rena McNeil. “… monies are being spent on trying to live.”

We applaud the unanimous decision by the commissioners to veto the proposed change from three years to two years.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Talk doesn’t doesn’t help someone out of poverty. That takes doing.” (Manoj Bhargava)