ROCKINGHAM — The Scotland volleyball team was defeated 3-2 by the Richmond Raiders on the road Thursday night in their final regular-season match. Scotland won the first set 25-21, Richmond won the following two sets 25-23 and 25-22, Scotland took the fourth set 25-11, and Richmond prevailed in the fifth set 15-7.

Addison Johnson notched a career-high 34 kills for Scotland (14-7, 8-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference). Reagan Malpass had 27 assists and 11 kills; Madison Dixon had 21 assists and four aces; and Lindsay Locklear had seven kills.

Richmond is now 10-10 overall and 7-5 in SAC play with the win.

With the loss, Scotland will be the No. 3 seed for next week’s SAC Tournament and host No. 6 Southern Lee on Monday night in the first round.