SANFORD — The Scotland women’s tennis team fell in both contests in a doubleheader against the Lee County Yellow Jackets Tuesday. Lee County (3-8, 3-6 Sandhills Athletic Conference) took the first contest 8-1 and the second one 6-3.

Scotland remains winless on the year at 0-10 both overall and in SAC play.

In the first contest, Scotland’s only win came in singles from Marissa Smith, who defeated Lee County’s Racheal Montgomery 6-0. In the other four matches, Lee County’s Allie Johnson won 6-0 over Scotland’s Maleah Locklear; Grace Britton beat Lillie Rankin 6-4; Brooklin Underwood knocked off Rhea Truesdell 6-0; and Macie Whitt defeated Shay Ward 6-3. Lee County won a singles match via forfeit due to Scotland not having another player to play.

In doubles, the team of Johnson and Britton beat Locklear and Rankin 6-3, and Lee County’s Kayla Murphy and Kiley McNeil defeated Truesdell and Smith 6-2. Lee County won the last doubles contest due to a forfeit from Scotland.

In the second contest, the Lady Scots’ only win again came from Smith in singles after she defeated Witt 6-2. Lee County won the other five matches with Johnson taking down Locklear 6-0, Britton winning 6-2 over Rankin, Underwood defeating Truesdell 6-1, Peyton Koneski beating Shay Ward 6-0, and another forfeit victory.

In doubles, Scotland took two wins after Locklear and Rankin defeated Johnson and Britton 6-4, and Truesdell and Smith took down Underwood and Koneski 6-3. The Lady Scots forfeited the third doubles match.

Scotland plays at Richmond on Thursday.