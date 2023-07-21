LAURINBURG — A 22-game slate with 10 nonconference matchups will be in store for the Scotland High School volleyball program after their 2023 schedule was released on Thursday by head coach Adam Romaine.

The Lady Scots will open the season with a nonconference home game against West Brunswick on Aug. 15 before playing five more nonconference matches in a row. Games against Terry Sanford and Lumberton will be at home on Aug. 17 and 21, a road contest at Purnell Swett will take place on Aug. 23, and two more home matchups will transpire on Aug. 24 and 28 when the Lady Scots face South View and rematch Purnell Swett.

The Sandhills Athletic Conference portion of the Lady Scots’ schedule begins on Aug. 29 at Hoke County. They’ll play at Southern Lee on Aug. 31, then host Union Pines on Sep. 5 before playing in back-to-back road games at South View and Lumberton on Sep. 6 and 11. Three out of the next four games will be at home for the Lady Scots as they’ll host Pinecrest on Sep. 12, head to Lee County on Sep. 14, then play Richmond and Hoke County on Sep. 19 and 21.

A game at West Brunswick awaits the Lady Scots on Sep. 25 before they host Southern Lee on Sep. 26. Three straight road games will then be on tap on Sep. 28 and Oct. 2 and 5 at Union Pines, Terry Sanford, and Pinecrest. Senior night will be on Oct. 10 against Lee County and the final game of the regular season will be on Oct. 12 at Richmond.

The Lady Scots held workouts in the Scotland High School new gym July 10-13 and will continue them July 14-27. Tryouts for the 2023 Scotland volleyball team will be on July 31 and Aug. 1. An updated physical must be on file in order to participate in workouts or to try out.