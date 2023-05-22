BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy senior Claire Carmichael signed a letter of intent on May 10 to run cross country at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

On May 5, she competed in the South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) Division II Track Meet. She ran in four races: the 3200-meters, 1600, 800, and 400; Carmichael earned gold in the 3200, 1600, and 800 and earned bronze in the 400.

Carmichael, who lives in Laurinburg, earned the award for the female with the highest points scoring 36 out of a possible 40. Her times also tied Marlboro Academy for fourth place overall as a single runner.

In an interview with the Herald-Advocate, Carmichael said talking with coaches and members of the team, along with her sister Katie, who’s a junior there, factored in her decision to attend UNC Wilmington.

Carmichael said she chose to run because it is a sport where you are trying to improve yourself. She thanked her coaches at Marlboro Academy and her dad Eddie for taking her to all her sports.

“I’ve really enjoyed it here at Marlboro Academy,” She has attended the school since kindergarten.

Carmichael plans to major in accounting at UNC Wilmington.

Marlboro Academy Athletic Director Stevan Herandez said they are extremely proud of Carmichael and her hard work.

“We look forward to her continuing her running career at UNC Wilmington next fall, he said.

In addition to running cross country at Marlboro Academy, Carmichael played varsity soccer, varsity basketball, and track and field.

Cross country coach Paul Yarbrough said she had been a top-five female runner in SCISA for about three years. She has been a leader on the team, been an MVP multiple times, and won the coaches award multiple times.

“She’s a straight-A student on top of that and she’s just been a huge asset to our team and we’re going to miss her,” he said.

Carmichael has been running since her ninth-grade season.

“I always thought she needed to run in the next level,” he said. “As an athlete, she stands out as well and that’s multiple sports.”

Some of her best times are listed below include:

-The 400-meters in 1 minute, 3.57 seconds, which is the third fastest time in SCISA A-AAA and the 11th fastest time in the SCISA this year.

-The 800 in 2:26.39, which is the fastest time in SCISA A-AAA and the eighth fastest time in the SCISA this year.

-The 1600 in 5:26.21, which is the fastest time in SCISA A-AAA and the ninth fastest time in the SCISA this year.

-The 3200 in 11:54.85, which is the fastest time in SCISA A-AAA and the fifth fastest time in the SCISA this year.

-The 5K in 20:15.

Carmichael qualified for the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic Elite meet in the 800-meter and finished 11th in a head-to-head race with the top 16 runners in South Carolina.