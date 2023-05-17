Optimist results for May 16
Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Harley’s Tuxedo played Scotland Bling.
Johnson Brothers Construction played Lucas Sales & Service.
Domino’s 8U Baseball
White’s Jewelry def. Outback Motorsports 9-8.
Leading hitters: Braylon, Westley, Peyton, and JT Locklear.
WKND Warrior def, Edward Jones 11-9,
Leading hitters: Parker Flowers, Kyson Chavis, and Hunter.
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Quality Oil lost to Dunbar Insurance 6-2.
Leading hitters: Dunbar- Denim Quick, Quality Oil- Ian Quick.
McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille def. Hasty Realty 6-4.
Leading hitters: McDuff’s- Ethan Lewis, Hasty- Hayden Cooke.
Realty World 12U Baseball
Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Sheriff’s Dept. 14-10.
Leading hitters: Nic’s- Barrett, Mayson, and Billy, Sheriff’s- Aiden, Jaiden, Jake, and Landon.
Laurel Hill Fire Dept. def. Laurinburg Auto Sales.
Leading hitters: Laurel Hill- Drew, Jayden, and Aiden, Lbg Auto- Jett, Ayden, and Gabe.
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 9U Softball
Knight’s of Columbus def. Sheriff’s Dept. 5-1.
Leading hitters: Knight’s- Toriana Locklear, Sheriff’s- Ayerian Locklear.
First Bank def. Be Relentless 8-4.
Leading hitters: First Bank- Emmaline Hucabee and Bailee Brayboy, Relentless- Charlie Buie.