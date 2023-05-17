Optimist results for May 16

Nic’s Pic Kwik 6u Instructional (Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Harley’s Tuxedo played Scotland Bling.

Johnson Brothers Construction played Lucas Sales & Service.

Domino’s 8U Baseball

White’s Jewelry def. Outback Motorsports 9-8.

Leading hitters: Braylon, Westley, Peyton, and JT Locklear.

WKND Warrior def, Edward Jones 11-9,

Leading hitters: Parker Flowers, Kyson Chavis, and Hunter.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Quality Oil lost to Dunbar Insurance 6-2.

Leading hitters: Dunbar- Denim Quick, Quality Oil- Ian Quick.

McDuff’s Neighborhood Grille def. Hasty Realty 6-4.

Leading hitters: McDuff’s- Ethan Lewis, Hasty- Hayden Cooke.

Realty World 12U Baseball

Nic’s Pic Kwik def. Sheriff’s Dept. 14-10.

Leading hitters: Nic’s- Barrett, Mayson, and Billy, Sheriff’s- Aiden, Jaiden, Jake, and Landon.

Laurel Hill Fire Dept. def. Laurinburg Auto Sales.

Leading hitters: Laurel Hill- Drew, Jayden, and Aiden, Lbg Auto- Jett, Ayden, and Gabe.

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 9U Softball

Knight’s of Columbus def. Sheriff’s Dept. 5-1.

Leading hitters: Knight’s- Toriana Locklear, Sheriff’s- Ayerian Locklear.

First Bank def. Be Relentless 8-4.

Leading hitters: First Bank- Emmaline Hucabee and Bailee Brayboy, Relentless- Charlie Buie.