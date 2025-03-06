LAURINBURG —The city of Laurinburg will soon be home to the Highland Hooligans, a collegiate summer wood bat baseball team that will be coming in the summer of 2025. This news was announced back in early February.

The team is set to open their inaugural season on Tuesday, June 3 at 7 p.m. against the Jacksonville Ospreys at Legion Park, which is located in the heart of Downtown Laurinburg. The Highland Hooligans will compete in the Coastal Division of the Old North State League in 2025. The other teams in the division include the Sandhills Bogeys, the Oak Island Loggerheads, the Jacksonville Ospreys, the Hope Mill Rockfish and the Shallotte Shallywags.

Their remains work to do for the organization before June, however. Opportunities exist for various businesses and individuals to get involved via either hosting a player for the summer or by becoming a sponsor of the team. There is also a chance to purchase group ticket packages if interested.

To become involved, visit the Highland Hooligans’ website here: Home – Laurinburg Highland Hooligans and fill out the contact form to connect with the team directly for more information about opportunities. Players can also apply to play on the website if interested.