RAEFORD — The Scotland coed wrestling team met at Hoke County High School on Saturday for the Sandhills Athletic Conference Championships.

The Scots had seven wrestlers finish in the top four of their respective weight classes; Josh Smith finished fourth in the 106 class, Dalton Locklear came in first for the 120 weight class, Darion Harris placed second in the 138 weight class, Kenan Smith took fourth in the 160 weight class, Dominic Blue finished second in the 170 weight class, Andrew Goodwin earned fourth in the 220 weight class, and Joshua Stone placed third in the 285 weight class.

Full results for the matches are listed below, with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.

106

Josh Smith (15-17) placed fourth and scored 4.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Josh Smith (Scotland) 15-17 received a bye (Bye)

Semifinal – Megan Rowland (Pinecrest) 44-9 won by fall over Josh Smith (Scotland) 15-17 (Fall 4:47)

Consolation Semifinal – Josh Smith (Scotland) 15-17 received a bye (Bye)

Third Place Match – Rainer Schlosser (Hoke County) 17-7 won by disqualification over Josh Smith (Scotland) 15-17 (Disqualification)

120

Dalton Locklear (23-14) placed first and scored 22.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Dalton Locklear (Scotland) 23-14 received a bye (Bye)

Semifinal – Dalton Locklear (Scotland) 23-14 won by fall over Ethan Schleicher (Pinecrest) 19-10 (Fall 2:39)

First Place Match – Dalton Locklear (Scotland) 23-14 won by fall over Jayden Crawford (Union Pines) 31-9 (Fall 0:49)

132

Marcel Martin (22-21) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Logan Mitchell (Southern Lee) 24-10 won by major decision over Marcel Martin (Scotland) 22-21 (Major decision 13-1)

Consolation Round 1 – Marcel Martin (Scotland) 22-21 received a bye (Bye)

Consolation Semifinal – Adam Estridge (Richmond County) 16-12 won by fall over Marcel Martin (Scotland) 22-21 (Fall 1:00)

138

Darion Harris (6-20) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Greg Padgett (Pinecrest) 19-8 won by fall over Darion Harris (Scotland) 6-20 (Fall 1:59)

Consolation Round 1 – Darion Harris (Scotland) 6-20 received a bye (Bye)

Consolation Semifinal – Louis Fernandez (Richmond County) 11-4 won by fall over Darion Harris (Scotland) 6-20 (Fall 3:01)

145

Gabriel Jacquez (3-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – David Coptsias (Hoke County) 30-6 won by fall over Gabriel Jacquez (Scotland) 3-8 (Fall 0:59)

Consolation Round 1 – Joseph Vrabcak (Union Pines) 11-12 won by fall over Gabriel Jacquez (Scotland) 3-8 (Fall 0:33)

152

Anthony Pate (14-25) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Naaman Perakis (Richmond County) 20-9 won by tech fall over Anthony Pate (Scotland) 14-25 (Technical fall-1.5 3:53 (16-0))

Consolation Round 1 – Anthony Pate (Scotland) 14-25 received a bye (Bye)

Consolation Semifinal – Houston Leeah (Union Pines) 22-8 won by tech fall over Anthony Pate (Scotland) 14-25 (Technical fall-1.5 4:51 (16-1))

160

Kenan Smith (15-20) placed third and scored 14.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Kenan Smith (Scotland) 15-20 won by fall over Tyus Shaw (Hoke County) 12-10 (Fall 3:20)

Semifinal – Cooper Ogden (Pinecrest) 40-11 won by fall over Kenan Smith (Scotland) 15-20 (Fall 3:46)

Consolation Semifinal – Kenan Smith (Scotland) 15-20 won by fall over Daniel Reible (Lee County) 3-21 (Fall 1:28)

Third Place Match – Kenan Smith (Scotland) 15-20 won by decision over Amir Martin (Richmond County) 12-15 (Decision 11-4)

170

Dominic Blue (41-10) placed second and scored 14.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Dominic Blue (Scotland) 41-10 received a bye (Bye)

Semifinal – Dominic Blue (Scotland) 41-10 won by decision over Dustin Maness (Union Pines) 24-15 (Decision 5-0)

First Place Match – Jayden Dobeck (Pinecrest) 46-2 won by major decision over Dominic Blue (Scotland) 41-10 (Major decision 10-1)

182

Wyatt Locklear (9-26) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Ayden Rhooney (Lee County) 23-6 won by fall over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) 9-26 (Fall 0:22)

Consolation Round 1 – Jackson Hamilton (Richmond County) 9-7 won by fall over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) 9-26 (Fall 0:25)

220

Andrew Godwin (4-7) placed fourth and scored 4.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Andrew Godwin (Scotland) 4-7 received a bye (Bye)

Semifinal – Dantrell Williams (Union Pines) 37-11 won by decision over Andrew Godwin (Scotland) 4-7 (Decision 5-2)

Consolation Semifinal – Andrew Godwin (Scotland) 4-7 received a bye (Bye)

Third Place Match – Kmauri Morgan (Richmond County) 19-10 won by fall over Andrew Godwin (Scotland) 4-7 (Fall 2:48)

285

Joshua Stone (26-20) placed third and scored 14.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Joshua Stone (Scotland) 26-20 won by fall over Carter Herring (Union Pines) 7-21 (Fall 1:47)

Semifinal – Randolph Sanders (Hoke County) 24-11 won by fall over Joshua Stone (Scotland) 26-20 (Fall 5:07)

Consolation Semifinal – Joshua Stone (Scotland) 26-20 received a bye (Bye)

Third Place Match – Joshua Stone (Scotland) 26-20 won by fall over Wyatt Rickard (Lee County) 17-9 (Fall 4:09)

The NCHSAA Mideast Regionals are next up for the Scots, with the women’s regional on Jan. 26 from Jack Britt High School in Fayetteville, while the men’s regional takes place on Feb. 10-11 from Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough.