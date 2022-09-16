LAURINBURG – The Scots’ varsity athletic teams went 2-4 (excluding golf and cross-country) over the week of Sep. 12 – Sep. 16.

The Lady Scots volleyball team won their non-conference matchup against the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes in three sets Monday night. The set scores were 25-12, 25-13, and 25-12. On Tuesday, the Lady Scots lost their road matchup to the Pinecrest Patriots in three sets. The set scores were 10-25, 18-25, and 13-25. Thursday night, the Lady Scots (7-4) swept the Lee County Yellow Jackets (5-6) to move to 3-2 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. The set scores were 25-16, 27-25, and 25-15. The Lady Scots will get a four-day break before facing the Richmond Raiders on the road Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in Rockingham.

The Scotland coed cross-country team met at James L. Morgan Recreation Complex Tuesday evening for their second meet of the season with Pinecrest and Union Pines. The Scots finished in third place for the second straight meet. The next coed cross-country meet will be on Sep. 20 at 5 p.m. as the Scots will compete at Lee County High School in Sanford.

The Scotland men’s soccer team (3-4) fell to the Union Pines Vikings (3-5-1) on Tuesday night 7-0. They will be back in action on Sep. 19 to take on the Pinecrest Patriots in Southern Pines. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The Lady Scots golf team competed at Foxfire Resort & Golf Monday afternoon, shooting a team score of 183. After Monday’s meet, the Lady Scots are fourth in the Sandhills Athletic Conference. The Lady Scots’ next match will be at Sanford Golf Course on Sep. 19 at 3 p.m.

The Lady Scots tennis team (0-5) was shut out by the Richmond Raiders (1-2) Tuesday afternoon 0-9. It is, now, the third time they’ve been shut out this season. On Thursday, the Lady Scots were scheduled to head to Hoke County to go against the Hoke County Bucks, but it was postponed. It will be made up at a later date. The next match for the Lady Scots will come Sep. 19, when they host the Lee County Yellow Jackets at 4 p.m.

The Scotland Fighting Scots football team (2-3) lost their Sandhills Athletic Conference opener against the Hoke County Bucks (3-2) Friday night 52-35. It is the first time the Bucks have defeated the Scots since 2009. The Scots will play at home again on Sep. 23, when they host the Southern Lee Cavaliers for homecoming night at 7:30 p.m.

