Optimist baseball and softball results from May 9

LAURINBURG — Here are the Optimist baseball and softball results from Thursday.
NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)
McCarter Electric played Scotland Healthcare
Scotland Motors played Headbanger Sports
DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL
Laurel Hill Fire Department defeated Marty Wright Home Sales, 10-2
Leading hitters: Laurel Hill Fire – Aiden Hunt | Marty Wright – Jett Ganus
Archer’s TV & Appliance defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales, 16-6
Leading hitters: Archer’s – Jake Callahan | Laurinburg Auto- Drew Womble
SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL
McDuff Neighborhood Grille tied Community Drug, 5-5
Leading hitters: McDuff’s – Multiple players | Community Drugs – Grayson Leviner
Masonic Lodge defeated Spring Hill Fire Dept, 10-0
Leading hitters: Masonic Lodge – Quade Edge | Spring Hill- Dylan Hill
NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL
Highland Electric defeated Johnson Brothers Construction, 11-8
Leading hitters: Highland Electric – Dominic Blue | Johnson Brothers – Brannon Grooms
Dunbar Insurance defeated Tilson’s Auto Repair, 11-3
Leading hitters: Dunbar – Bryce Edge | Tilson’s – Dylan Tilson
EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL
Grice Farms defeated Gryphon Group, 8-5
Leading hitters: Grice Farms – McKenzie Freeman | Grice Farms – None
General McArthur’s defeated Hasty Realty, 8-5
Leading Hitters: General McArthur’s – Emma Rush | Hasty Realty – None