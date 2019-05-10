Optimist baseball and softball results from May 9

By: Staff report

LAURINBURG — Here are the Optimist baseball and softball results from Thursday.

NIC’S PIC KWIK 6U INSTRUCTIONAL (Scores are not kept for these games)

McCarter Electric played Scotland Healthcare

Scotland Motors played Headbanger Sports

DOMINO’S 8U BASEBALL

Laurel Hill Fire Department defeated Marty Wright Home Sales, 10-2

Leading hitters: Laurel Hill Fire – Aiden Hunt | Marty Wright – Jett Ganus

Archer’s TV & Appliance defeated Laurinburg Auto Sales, 16-6

Leading hitters: Archer’s – Jake Callahan | Laurinburg Auto- Drew Womble

SMITHFIELD 10U BASEBALL

McDuff Neighborhood Grille tied Community Drug, 5-5

Leading hitters: McDuff’s – Multiple players | Community Drugs – Grayson Leviner

Masonic Lodge defeated Spring Hill Fire Dept, 10-0

Leading hitters: Masonic Lodge – Quade Edge | Spring Hill- Dylan Hill

NIC’S PIC KWIK 12U BASEBALL

Highland Electric defeated Johnson Brothers Construction, 11-8

Leading hitters: Highland Electric – Dominic Blue | Johnson Brothers – Brannon Grooms

Dunbar Insurance defeated Tilson’s Auto Repair, 11-3

Leading hitters: Dunbar – Bryce Edge | Tilson’s – Dylan Tilson

EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 12U SOFTBALL

Grice Farms defeated Gryphon Group, 8-5

Leading hitters: Grice Farms – McKenzie Freeman | Grice Farms – None

General McArthur’s defeated Hasty Realty, 8-5

Leading Hitters: General McArthur’s – Emma Rush | Hasty Realty – None

