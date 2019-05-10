Summer feeding program looking for volunteers

LAURINBURG — Summer is right around the corner, and many students in Scotland County will not be getting a regular nutritious meal — but the Restoring Hope Center is looking to change that.

The Summer Meals Program is for children aged 18 and younger from June 10 to Aug. 16 providing free meals and activities for them in various places around the community.

Right now the program is looking for volunteers to help in a variety of ways including assisting at mobile sites, people to deliver to feeding sites, people willing to pack the prepared meals for delivery, people willing to prep and do clean-up work after meal service is over and people who will go to mobile sites and provide activities for children.

“The children in Scotland County belong to us,” said Sharon Quick, coordinator for the program. “They are our future business leaders, entrepreneurs, teachers and lawyers. To invest in our children is to invest in our future, most importantly it pleases God.”

Quick added that the program is running for 10 weeks, or 50 business days, and while they understand not everyone can commit to all 1o weeks, they’re hoping to have 10 more volunteers per day.

For those who want to volunteer there will be training on June 6 at Northview Harvest Ministries at 6:30 pm to provide additional information.

“The Scotland County Summer Meals Program is a beautiful picture of what it looks like when a community comes together to make a positive impact in the lives of children,” Quick said. “We would like to thank the MANY individuals, businesses, churches and organizations that help the Scotland County Summer Meals Program in any way. It is truly the Power of Community that enables this program to be successful.”

Below are the 2019 feeding sites though some could change:

— Camp Nehemiah-Judah International Ministries, 1003 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Maxton

— Gibson Community Cooperative, 4961 Main St., Gibson

— Jerusalem Summer Outreach, 16601 Jerusalem Road, Laurinburg

— McDuffie Village mobile site, 307 Carver St., Laurinburg

— McIntosh Apartments mobile site, 1123 Gamble St.

— NC Cooperative Ext EFNEP 4-H Boot Camp, 14940 Main St., Laurel Hill

— Partners In Ministry, 12 Third St., Laurinburg

— Renew Life Group, LLC, 118C James St., Laurinburg

— Scotland County Parks & Recreation, 1210 Turnpike Road, Laurinburg

— Scotland Youth Development, 941 McGirt’s Bridge Road, Laurinburg

— Scottish Glen mobile site, 1074 Turnpike Road, Laurinburg

— Spring Hill/Friendship VFD, 27860 Aberdeen Road, Marston

— Tara Village mobile site, 501D Butler St., Laurinburg

— Trinity Presbyterian Schools Summer Camp, 13000 Blue’s Farm Road, Laurinburg

— Zion Campbell AME Church, 801 Midland Way, Laurinburg

For information contact the Summer Meals Office at 910-610-9960.

Kateline Gandee can be reached at 910-5063023 or [email protected]

