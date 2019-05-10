Breakfast with state officals

LAURINBURG — Eyes and ears were open early on Friday morning to hear officials speak of House and Senate bills at the annual Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Breakfast.

Speakers addressed the crowd at Laurinburg United Methodist Church after a hot breakfast — talking of bills that could affect Scotland County.

“It’s always a great privilege and honor to be in Scotland County and meet with the local officials to talk about the future of the area,” said Sen. Tom McInnis.

He, along with speakers State Rep. Garland Pierce and James Estes, who is a regional representative from Sen. Tom Tillis’ office, did separate presentations to the public.

McInnis shared his stance on the Teacher License Modification, Senate Bill 219.

“Our teacher shortage is a bit of our own making, due to the regulations of the licensing test that has no bearing on the teacher’s ability to teach the curriculum,” said McInnis. “We must have a better way and I believe that better way is to allow the superintendent and the principal to hire teachers based on their classroom performance.”

He also spoke of his push for the Second Chance Act, which is Senate Bill 219.

“It’s time that we work with citizens that have received a non-violent felony to assist them in cleaning up their record so they can participate in the American dream,” said McInnis.

Pierce chimed in on the bill in his speech.

“In the Senate, it was passed unanimously that we expunge peoples’ records that had minor infractions when they were teenagers or early adults,” said Pierce. “It’s hindered them from getting jobs, apartments, college. Sometimes these were juvenile mistakes.”

All three spoke on the Second Chance bill, hurricane disaster relief, and economic development.

“There is still money coming in to help with draining ditches and other damages that people have had on their private property,” said Pierce. “Get with the city and the county if you still have issues related to the hurricane … there are documents that are time sensitive. My office has those documents (for the public).”

He spoke about teacher pay, the Hands-Free Cellphone Bill and more. When the topic of Medicaid expansion came up, he added that everyone has a different opinion.

“Medicaid Expansion was the elephant in the room, we gave our opinion that it would cover 500,000 people in the state of North Carolina,” said Pierce. “It would create jobs in that industry.”

Pierce said that, moving forward, there is more to be done, but he holds a positive outlook when he goes back to Raleigh.

“The General Assembly as a whole, we have tackled a lot, we’re halfway there (and) are doing our best to work in a bipartisan way,” he said.

