Registration open for SAU summer camps

LAURINBURG — Registration is open for a couple of St. Andrews University’s summer camps.

St. Andrews’ men’s basketball program will host its team camp on June 29. The registration fee is $200 per team. Registration materials can be found online at saubasketballacademy.com. The deadline to register is June 25. There is a 12-player limit for each team. A $10 fee will be added for each additional player.

Prior to that, the basketball team will hosts its summer camp from June 24-26. The camp is open to boys and girls ages 5 to 18. For participants who register before June 22, the fee is $75 for half-day sessions and $125 for full-day sessions. The half-day price increases to $85 for those who register late.

St. Andrews’ wrestling program will host a fitness day camp from July 8-11. The registration fee is $160 per participant. Boys and girls from kindergarten to 12th grade can participate. Athletes will be paired up by age, size and skill level. Athletes will receive instruction from St. Andrews head coach Joe Baranik and some of his wrestlers. They will also take part in a variety of fitness activities such as tug-of-war, handball and kickball. For more information, contact Baranik by phone at 910-277-5012 or by email at [email protected]

For those looking to register for the wrestling camp, checks can be mailed to Joe Baranik at 1700 Dogwood Mile in Laurinburg. Make checks payable to Knights Wresting/Fitness Camp.