HOPE MILLS — Scotland’s boys tennis team defeated South View 5-1 on Wednesday in the first round of the NCHSAA dual team championships.

Nate Dubbs, Hunter Edkins, Nick Murphy, Drew Hamilton and Nick Eury picked up wins for the Fighting Scots.

Scotland (9-4) will face Cardinal Gibbons (24-0) on Tuesday. The winner of that match will face the winner of Hoggard and Broughton.

Track results released

PEMBROKE — The official results from Wednesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference track and field championships have been released. Scotland’s boys finished in fifth place out of eight teams, and the girls finished in sixth place.

Scotland’s Sanya Lacue won the girls long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 11 inches.

Jason Romero finished in second place in the boys shot put with a throw of 44 feet. That toss put him in a tie with Jack Britt’s Leavell Karnell, but Karnell won the tiebreaker.

Le’Shaun Tyson-Smith finished third in the boys 100-meter dash, clocking a time of 11.14 seconds. He was followed by teammate Tyshuon Thomas, who finished in fourth place with a time of 11.21 seconds.

With a time of 22.63 seconds, Thomas was the third-place finisher in the 200-meter race.