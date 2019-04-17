Fighting Scots cruise to 8-1 victory at Lumberton

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Scotland’s boys tennis team defeated Lumberton 8-1 on Tuesday.

Nate Dubbs, Hunter Edkins, Nick Murphy, Drew Hamilton and Nick Eury picked up singles victories for the Fighting Scots. All victories came in a pro set format, which means they played one set to eight games. Dubbs trailed 6-2 in his singles match against Lumberton’s Josh Britt, but Dubbs rallied to earn a 9-7 win.

Scotland swept the three doubles matches. Dubbs and Edkins defeated Britt and Quinton Frederick 8-2, Murphy and Drew Monroe defeated Mason Collins and Elijah Hammonds 8-1, and Hamilton teamed up with Eury to defeat Trevor Cox and Caleb Benson 8-0.

Scotland completed a season sweep of the Pirates. The Scots will have a chance to do the same thing against Richmond on Thursday. Scotland hosts the Raiders at 3:50 for senior night. Pro sets will be used again on Thursday, which means the match will move more quickly than usual.

Final Scores

Dubbs (S) def. Britt (L), 9-7

Edkins (S) def. Frederick (L), 8-4

Collins (L) def. Monroe (S), 8-2

Murphy (S) def. Hammonds (L), 8-2

Hamilton (S) def. Ivey, 8-0

Eury (S) def. Cox (L), 8-2

Dubbs/Edkins (S) def. Britt/Frederick (L), 8-2

Murphy/Monroe (S) def. Collins/Hammonds (L), 8-1

Eury/Hamilton def. Cox/Benson (L), 8-0

