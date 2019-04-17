LAURINBURG — Here are the Optimist softball results from Tuesday. No baseball games were played.

SMITHFIELD 8U SOFTBALL

Habitat for Humanity tied Pizza Inn, 5-5, in a continuation of last week’s game

Leading hitters: Habitat – Annie Anderson | Pizza Inn – Chloe Radford

Habitat for Humanity defeated Pizza Inn, 4-3

Leading hitters: Habitat – Serenity Scott | Pizza Inn – Nora Teasley

EDGE’S GRADING & HAULING 10U SOFTBALL

General McArthur’s defeated Grice Farms, 5-3

Leading hitters: General McArthur’s – Paris Concepcion | Grice Farms – Jayla Graham

Gryphon Group defeated Hasty Realty, 7-5

Leading hitters: Gryphon Group – Molly Gallagher | Hasty- no leading hitter

First Bank tied Gryphon Group, 7-7

Leading hitters: First Bank – Hayden Lowery | Gryphon Group- no leading hitter