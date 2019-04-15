It’s never too early to talk about football season.

“Early” probably isn’t an applicable term anymore, because the earliest stages of high school football’s 2019 season are upon us. Teams are returning to the field for spring workouts, and coaches are starting to outline what their teams will look like in the fall.

In Laurinburg, the focus will be on how to build off of an improbable run to the state championship game last season. After finishing the regular season with a 5-5 record, the 10th-seeded Fighting Scots won four playoff games to advance to the title game for the second straight year. East Forsyth defeated Scotland 35-28 to put an end to a season that seemed destined to end much earlier after the Scots lost two of their first three games.

The Scots said goodbye to a small but powerful senior class. Two of those seniors, running Syheam McQueen and defensive back Tyshuon Thomas, will continue their careers this fall at Western Carolina and UNC-Pembroke, respectively.

A small senior class means numerous returnees will take the field for the Scots this season. Many of them now have significant playoff experience.

Here’s a list of five players to keep an eye on as we get closer to summer workouts. This list isn’t in any particular order, and it certainly is not exhaustive. Keep in mind that a lot can change between now and the season opener.

BRUCE WALL, SENIOR

Wall was a part of Scotland’s circus of serious injuries early last season. He had transitioned from receiver to quarterback prior to the start of the season, and he was expected to run the offense alongside McQueen and senior Joseph McKoy. That vision ended when Wall suffered a torn ACL during Scotland’s season opener at Butler.

Wall was the team’s top receiver in the 2017-18 season. He logged 267 receiving yards and caught four touchdown passes. Those catches happened when the ball wasn’t in the hands of senior running back Zamir White, who rushed for 2,086 yards and 34 touchdowns in his final year with the Scots.

In Wall’s absence, rising juniors Mandrell Johnson and Tyler Barfield both gained experience at quarterback. McQueen also took some snaps in the wildcat formation.

It’s too early to pinpoint who will be filling several roles this season, but Wall’s athleticism and experience should open some doors for the Scots.

NICK CALLAHAN, SENIOR

Callahan posted a team-high 64 total tackles as a linebacker last season. He also had three interceptions and three sacks.

Callahan, who also plays varsity baseball, is one of many promising returners on defense for the Scots. It’s not just his play that will benefit the team. A soft-spoken individual off of the field, Callahan seemed to develop as a vocal leader under the Friday night lights last season.

The linebacker was instrumental in helping the Scots hamper opposing offenses during last season’s playoff streak, a run that included a 28-0 win against Sandhills Athletic Conference foe Seventy-First.

JASON ROMERO JR., SENIOR

A weak-side defensive end, Romero continues to draw interest from several Division I college football programs. Romero’s season came to an early end due to a neck injury he suffered at Richmond last season.

Romero posted six sacks and six tackles for loss in eight games last season. He also logged 11 quarterback hurries.

Romero, who was previously committed to Duke before re-opening his recruitment last season, is primed to have a breakout season for the Scots.

MATT SELLERS, SENIOR

Sellers was an all-conference and all-region selection as Scotland’s punter last season. He averaged just under 37 yard per punt in 44 tries last season, and he pinned opponents inside the 20-yard-line 13 times.

Sellers’ longest punt last season was 64 yards. He logged a total of 1,734 yards, the highest mark among all of the state’s 4A punters.

When the team’s young offense struggled to get out of its own territory, Sellers’ leg often gave Scotland the breathing room it needed.

TREY CHAVIS, JUNIOR

Scotland doesn’t rely on its aerial attack often. Such an approach hasn’t been necessary in recent years, with athletes such as McQueen and White driving the offense on the ground. When the Scots did throw passes last season, Chavis was the primary target.

Chavis logged 549 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season. Chavis learned from some dropped passes he had early in the season, and he became a reliable target who could break away for a deep touchdown pass every now and then.

As he progresses in the weight room and on the field, Chavis will become an even more valuable asset for Scotland’s offense.