St. Andrews women’s lacrosse ends AAC tourney drought

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University’s women’s lacrosse team clinched a spot in the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament after finishing the regular season with a 6-7 overall record, including a 4-4 mark in conference play.

The top five teams in the conference earn spots in the league tournament.

“We are very excited about making the conference tournament and being able to extend our season for another week,’ head coach Brooke Johnson said. “This is a huge step for our program. No one on our current roster has ever been to the postseason, and this has been a team goal since I took over the program three years ago. I am happy for our team and we are looking forward to our first tournament game on Thursday.”

The fifth-seeded Knights will kick off their tournament run on Thursday when they play fourth-seeded Columbia College. Columbia finished its season 4-5 in conference play. The Knights beat Columbia 8-7 on Feb. 15.

The Knights haven’t made an appearance at the conference tournament since the 2014-15 season, when the team was under the guidance of former head coach Alex Hatch.