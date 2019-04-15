McCready takes thank-you tour across five counties

McCready McCready

LAURINBURG — Dan McCready isn’t currently campaigning, but that isn’t stopping him from going on a five-county tour to thank all of his supporters — including those in Scotland County.

On Monday, McCready stopped in Anson, Richmond, Scotland, Cumberland and Robeson counties to meet with local supporters. In Scotland County, McCready stopped at the Main Table to speak with local residents before visiting The Laurinburg Exchange.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do since November,” McCready said. “Not everyone has gotten a proper thank-you from me for working so hard for us last time, so today is just about being able to say thank-you to people and talk to them about our vision to come.”

Part of that vision involves opening an office in every county and hiring local residents as organizers. McCready added that he hopes the offices will get the word out about the fact he wants to fight for everyone regardless of their political affiliation.

“For me, my overall thinking and having spent so much time over the last two years campaigning in this district, is that politician after politician promises the world but then they get up to Washington and they don’t actually do anything for the people,” McCready said. “It becomes all about their own interest and whatever their party thinks. I think we need a new type of leader up there that will put country before political party and put the people before all these partisan interests.”

McCready says that his No. 1 issue is to fight for affordable quality health care, since many of the stories people come up to him with stories about the issue. But he also wants to fight for investing in public schools.

”I think a kid, no matter their zip code, should have a chance to go to a great public school,” McCready said. “We need to be lowering class sizes and increasing teacher pay.”

For McCready, one of the larger issues he wants to face is the unjust way that residents in his district are being treated. He said the state is what is called a “donor state,” meaning every time a dollar goes to Washington only 50 cents comes back — which McCready believes is because politicians haven’t truly fought for their districts.

“It’s been a lot of cheating,” McCready said. “They cheat to draw the district lines — they actually steal votes — and then, when they have a chance to just have an election or have a do-over, they cheat again and require a brand new (election) from scratch.

“It got strung all the way out until November … really the losers are people who have no voice in Washington,” he added. “Even after we win it’s another election in 11 months.”

Katelin Gandee can be reached at 910-50603171 or [email protected]

