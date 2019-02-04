SCA girls earn 44-32 victory

Scotland Christian Academy’s girls basketball team (dark jerseys) compete against Grace Christian on Friday. Scotland Christian Academy’s girls basketball team (dark jerseys) compete against Grace Christian on Friday.

LORIS, S.C. — The Scotland Christian Academy varsity girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a 44-32 win against conference foe Grace Christian on Friday evening.

Eighth grader Morgan McMillan registered her first varsity double-double with a season high 22 points and 11 rebounds. Seventh grader Lilly Cartrette chipped in seven points and seven rebounds. Senior forward Rachel Brown and Sophomore forward Toni Farmer picked up eight and nine rebounds, respectively.

Lindsey Newton grabbed her 100th rebound of the season for Scotland Christian.

The Lady Saints finished the regular season with a 5-3 conference record. They are in second place as they prepare for the Carolinas Christian Athletic Association tournament, which will be held at Liberty Christian Academy in Fayetteville on Feb. 12, 15 and 16.

Scotland Christian Academy’s girls basketball team (dark jerseys) compete against Grace Christian on Friday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Scotland-Chistian-Academy-Girls-Hoops.jpg Scotland Christian Academy’s girls basketball team (dark jerseys) compete against Grace Christian on Friday.

Newton tallies 100th rebound