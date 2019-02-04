Scotland’s swim team competes at regional

WINSTON-SALEM — Several members of the Scotland High swim team competed in the NCHSAA 4A Central Regional at R.J. Reynolds High over the weekend.

In the boys 400-yard freestyle relay, Scotland’s team of Aaron Seate, Drew Monroe, Liam Lentz and Nicholas Eury scored four points for the Scots by finishing in 15th place. Their final time was 1:54.46.

In the girls 200-yard medley relay, Scotland’s team of Morgan Stewart, Maegan Gunnells, Cassie Rinkacs and Madison Williams finished in 20th place (2:40.67).

In the boys 200-yard medley relay, Eury teamed up with Tyler Walters, Redionysis Redionysis, and Connor Bert for an 18th-place finish (2:10.63).

Scotland finished 22nd in the girls 200-yard freestyle relay. The team of Ashlyn Soles, Liza McIntyre, Williams and Portia Driggers logged a time of 2:21.40.

Scotland’s team of Stewart, Gunnells, Driggers and Rinkacs finished 19th in the girls 400-yard freestyle relay (5:02.09).

Scotland’s boys 400-yard freestyle relay team (Redionysis, Ethan Phillippi, Lentz, Bert) finished in 18th place with a time of 4:20.31.

Green Hope won the regional championship in both the boys and girls competitions.

