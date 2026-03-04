Editor’s note: The following results solely reflect the results of voting in Scotland County. The absence of other county results could change the outcome of the race.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY DISTRICT 21 – DEM (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 7 of 7
Jamie Adams, 1,926, 79.39%
Herman Little, 500, 20.61%
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 01 – REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 7 of 7
Matt Smith, 953, 54.49%
Michael C. Byrne, 796, 45.51%
NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 03 – DEM (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 7 of 7
Christine Marie Walczyk, 1,403, 62.52%
James Weldon Whalen, 841, 37.48%
NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 048 – REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 7 of 7
Ralph Carter, 1,429, 65.73%
Kirk Lowery, 745, 34.27%
US SENATE – DEM (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 7 of 7
Roy Cooper, 2,074, 85.07%
Marcus W. Williams, 185, 7.59%
Daryl Farrow, 55, 2.26%
Orrick Quick, 51, 2.09%
Robert Colon, 43, 1.76%
Justin E. Dues, 30, 1.23%
US SENATE – REP (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 7 of 7
Michael Whatley, 1,074, 56.83%
Donald M. (Don) Brown, 244, 12.91%
Thomas Johnson, 184, 9.74%
Michele Morrow, 124, 6.56%
Richard Dansie, 99, 5.24%
Elizabeth A. Temple, 95, 5.03%
Margot Dupre, 70, 3.70%
US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 08 – DEM (VOTE FOR 1)
Precincts Reported: 7 of 7
Kevin Clark , 1,064, 47.14%
Colby Watson, 1,028, 45.55%
Jesse Oppenheim , 165, 7.31%