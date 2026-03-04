Editor’s note: The following results solely reflect the results of voting in Scotland County. The absence of other county results could change the outcome of the race.

DISTRICT ATTORNEY DISTRICT 21 – DEM (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 7 of 7

Jamie Adams, 1,926, 79.39%

Herman Little, 500, 20.61%

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 01 – REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 7 of 7

Matt Smith, 953, 54.49%

Michael C. Byrne, 796, 45.51%

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE SEAT 03 – DEM (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 7 of 7

Christine Marie Walczyk, 1,403, 62.52%

James Weldon Whalen, 841, 37.48%

NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 048 – REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 7 of 7

Ralph Carter, 1,429, 65.73%

Kirk Lowery, 745, 34.27%

US SENATE – DEM (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 7 of 7

Roy Cooper, 2,074, 85.07%

Marcus W. Williams, 185, 7.59%

Daryl Farrow, 55, 2.26%

Orrick Quick, 51, 2.09%

Robert Colon, 43, 1.76%

Justin E. Dues, 30, 1.23%

US SENATE – REP (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 7 of 7

Michael Whatley, 1,074, 56.83%

Donald M. (Don) Brown, 244, 12.91%

Thomas Johnson, 184, 9.74%

Michele Morrow, 124, 6.56%

Richard Dansie, 99, 5.24%

Elizabeth A. Temple, 95, 5.03%

Margot Dupre, 70, 3.70%

US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES DISTRICT 08 – DEM (VOTE FOR 1)

Precincts Reported: 7 of 7

Kevin Clark , 1,064, 47.14%

Colby Watson, 1,028, 45.55%

Jesse Oppenheim , 165, 7.31%