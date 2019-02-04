St. Andrews weekend roundup

St. Andrews guard Carlos Heath looks for an open teammate during a game against Tennessee Wesleyan on Saturday. The Knights snapped their five-game losing streak by beating the Bulldogs 86-66. St. Andrews guard Carlos Heath looks for an open teammate during a game against Tennessee Wesleyan on Saturday. The Knights snapped their five-game losing streak by beating the Bulldogs 86-66.

LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team snapped its five-game losing streak on Saturday by defeating the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs 86-66 on Saturday.

The Knights (7-16, 6-11 AAC) trailed 10-6 before going on a 32-3 run in the first half. That helped the Knights take a 44-22 lead at halftime.

SAU shot 64 percent from the field to fuel their early surge. The Bulldogs (8-14, 4-13) shot just 21 percent from the field in the first half.

The Knights carried their momentum into the second half, leading by as much as 27 after a 3-pointer by Bryan Brache.

St. Andrews finished the game shooting 63 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3-point range. St. Andrews also forced 18 turnovers against the Bulldogs.

Three Knights scored in double figures. Freshmen Forward Myron Williams put up a career-high 22 points. Sophomore Guard Isaac Clay contributed 15 points for the Knights, and Brache added 14.

Senior Guard Warren Vinson scored nine points to go along with five assists and four rebounds for the Knights

Baseball team sweeps Ohio Christian

The St. Andrews baseball team finished off a three-game sweep of the Ohio Christian University Trailblazers by defeating the visitors in a doubleheader on Saturday (8-3, 14-4).

Freshman pitcher Nate Mortez picked up a win for St. Andrews in the first game of the twinbill. He struck out seven batters and allowed just two hits in five innings of work.

St. Andrews left fielder Noah Whalen finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the first game. Third baseman J.R. Polak added a pair of RBIs for the Knights.

Hunter Holt and Hayden Hufford picked up one RBI apiece for the Trailblazers.

In the second game of the doubleheader, right fielder Josh Wallace went 4-for-4 with five RBIs for the Knights. Center fielder Kristopher Allen, designated hitter Chris Stubbs and second baseman Austin Morris each had two RBIs for St. Andrews.

On the mound, Michael Wright picked up the win for St. Andrews in the second game. He yielded three runs and eight hits while striking out two batters and walking two more in five innings of work.

Noah Henry had two RBIs for the Trailblazers.

St. Andrews head coach Andy Fox said starting the season 3-0 is good for his team, but they can’t get too comfortable.

“The competition level is only going to go up,” Fox said.

The Knights will play at Coker College at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Women’s basketball team falls to Lady Bulldogs

The St. Andrews women’s basketball team fell to Tennessee Wesleyan University 67-65 on Saturday.

With less than 30 seconds left to play, St. Andrews’ Morgan Perkins made a shot in the post to make it a two-point game. The Lady Bulldogs answered with a successful trip to the free throw line, but Courtney Rowe completed a three-point play on the other end to trim the visitors’ lead to 66-65. St. Andrews remained down by 1, 66-65. The Lady Bulldogs made a late free throw, and St. Andrews’ attempt at a buzzer-beater was unsuccessful.

Perkins had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Lady Knights. Rowe added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Samantha Ring also had 14 points and finished 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Kayla Clifton finished with 13 points to round out the Lady Knights’ top scorers.

Softball team comes up empty at Division II Limestone

The St. Andrews softball team lost both sides of a doubleheader at Limestone College on Saturday.

Limestone won the first game 7-0, and the Lady Saints took the second half of the twinbill 4-1.

The Lady Knights were held hitless in the first game.

St. Andrews held Limestone to two runs through the first four innings of the first matchup, but the Lady Saints neutralized St. Andrews’ bats.

The Lady Saints took a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the second game, but St. Andrews’ Taylor Siersma notched an RBI single to even the score in the second inning.

Limestone responded with two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Another run in the fourth inning gave the hosts a 4-1 lead.

Men’s volleyball competes at Campbellsville Invitational

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – The St. Andrews men’s volleyball team traveled to Kentucky this weekend to compete in the Campbellsville University Invitational, which consisted of four teams.

GAME 1: SAU 3, CCU 0

The Knights kicked off the tournament with a win over Cincinnati Christian in three sets. Ben Twigger led St. Andrews in their first match with a career-high of nine kills and a .667 hitting percentage. Senior Edgar Huerta logged eight kills. Sophomore Daryn Friedman collected six service aces against the Eagles.

GAME 2: MBU 3 SAU 0

The Knights lost to Missouri Baptist in three sets (25-21, 25-14, 25-9). St. Andrews was led by Huerta with 10 kills and 2 service aces. The Spartans hit .460 as a team, compared to .042. for the Knights.

GAME 3: CU 3 SAU 1

St. Andrews finished the tournament with a match against Campbellsville University. The Knights took the first set, 25-21, but the Tigers took the final two sets and won the match (25-19,25-19,29-27).

Diego Hernandez collected 17 of St. Andrews’ 34 kills. Hernandez recorded nine service aces and three digs. Jacob DeSouza led the Knights in digs, tallying 14.

St. Andrews guard Carlos Heath looks for an open teammate during a game against Tennessee Wesleyan on Saturday. The Knights snapped their five-game losing streak by beating the Bulldogs 86-66. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Carlos-Heath.jpg St. Andrews guard Carlos Heath looks for an open teammate during a game against Tennessee Wesleyan on Saturday. The Knights snapped their five-game losing streak by beating the Bulldogs 86-66.

SAU weekend roundup