LAURINBURG — On Friday and Saturday night, the Storytelling Arts Center (SAC) in downtown Laurinburg was filled for the annual Foremusic benefit concert.

Each evening, approximately 100 attendees enjoyed a lively night of music while supporting two local nonprofit organizations.

Tickets were $10 per person, with proceeds benefiting the Arts Council of Scotland County (ACSC) and the Live Like Madison Foundation. The event raised about $2,000 in total.

Entertainment was provided by 24 students, ages 9 to 17, who study under private music teacher Chris Fore. These students take weekly 30-minute lessons on instruments such as guitar, bass, drums, and piano. Some also study vocals. Fore taught each student their parts individually, then brought them together for group rehearsals as the concert approached.

The result was a vibrant, hour-long performance featuring covers of classic rock hits by bands like Creedence Clearwater Revival and Fleetwood Mac, as well as modern favorites by artists like Bruno Mars and Billie Eilish. Student Riley Fedak wowed the crowd with an original composition titled “I’m Fine.” Friends and family in the audience tapped their feet, bobbed their heads, and cheered on the young musicians throughout the show.

This marks the third year Fore—who has been teaching private lessons for a decade—has turned his students’ final concert into a benefit for Live Like Madison and the Arts Council.

“I am proud to be associated with these two organizations,” said Fore. “The ACSC helps foster a rich and active arts community in Scotland County, while LLM fights for childhood cancer research funding. It makes me very happy that my students and I can contribute to their worthy causes.”

This year’s performers included:

Leonte Boatwright, Katie Brisson, Brighten Cline, Jordan Cheek, Riley Fedak, Jonah Fore, Jude Fore, Blake Graham, Chase Howard, Reiland Ivey, Aadyn Jenks, Jaiden Leviner, Cole Locklear, Shalina Locklear, Owen McCoy, Andrew Medlock, Cam Moody, Zoe Ogan, Annabelle Peters, Rosemary Peters, Jacob Seals, Julia Smith, Fairley Whitlock, and Sealy Whitlock.