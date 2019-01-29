Scots finish seventh at SAC wrestling championship

McRimmon McRimmon

PEMBROKE — Jeremiah McRimmon was the runner-up in the 170-pound division, Nathaniel Harrington (285 pounds) and Michael Locklear (220) earned third-place finishes in their respective brackets, and Mark Aiken registered a fourth-place finish in the 145-pound class to highlight Scotland’s performance at the Sandhills Athletic Conference wrestling championship on Saturday.

Scotland finished in seventh place out of eight teams.

McRimmon pinned Pinecrest’s Corbyn Karshner in the semifinals, but Jack Britt’s Chad Jernigan pinned McRimmon in the championship bout of the 170-pound bracket.

Harrington pinned Jack Britt’s Darryl McAllister in the quarterfinals, but he lost by decision (5-0) in a semifinal bout against Chase Godwin of Pinecrest. Harrington picked up a victory by major decision (9-1) against Richmond’s Ahmad Shelton in the consolation bracket semifinals, and he ended his tournament run by defeating Purnell Swett’s Timothy Kamalu with a pin in the third-place bout.

Locklear was pinned by Richmond’s Skylar Standridge in the quarterfinals. He would later defeat Standridge by decision (7-6) in the third-place bout. Before that triumph, Locklear defeated Jack Britt’s Shawn Healey by decision (5-2) in the consolation semifinals.

Aiken was pinned by Pinecrest’s Parker Corwin in the semifinals. He rebounded by pinning Richmond’s Ethan Owens. In the third-place bout, Aiken was pinned by Gabriel Carrington of Seventy-First.

Pinecrest wins team title