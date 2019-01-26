‘Scrappy’ play helps Scotland defeat Jack Britt

Scotland’s Kris McLean dribbles down the court against Jack Britt on Friday night. Scotland’s Kris McLean dribbles down the court against Jack Britt on Friday night. Scotland’s Garrett McRae (10) looks to make a play against Jack Britt on Friday. Scotland’s Garrett McRae (10) looks to make a play against Jack Britt on Friday.

FAYETTEVILLE — Trey Graham and Antwone Smith scored 13 points apiece to help Scotland’s boys basketball team overcome a late comeback attempt by Jack Britt on the way to a 51-46 win against the Buccaneers on Friday night.

Garrett McRae added 10 points for the Scots (5-12, 3-5 SAC), who split the season series with the Buccaneers. Jack Britt (11-7, 5-3) entered the game in a tie with Pinecrest for the top spot in the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

“The kids were excited, and I’m excited for the kids and the direction we’re going in,” Scotland head coach Matt Justin said. “The kids went out there and earned it. I felt like they were really scrappy tonight. They got on the floor. They tried to take five or six charges tonight.”

Scotland held a 38-26 lead at the end of the third quarter, but Jack Britt quickly worked to close the gap in the final eight minutes of the game. Khymani Rivera made a 3-pointer to shrink Scotland’s lead to 46-40 late in the fourth.

Scotland’s Bryant Williams made a layup despite being fouled, and finished the three-point play at the free throw line to give Scotland a 49-41 lead. The Buccaneers were able to claw their way back into the game, using a layup by Brandon Hayden to pull within three points of the Scots with around one minute left in the game.

Jack Britt forced a turnover soon after, but the Buccaneers were unable to convert the giveaway into points. A layup by Williams gave Scotland a 51-46 lead as the game’s final seconds ticked away.

“It was a team effort,” Justin said. “We went 10 guys deep because the gym is so hot.

“It was a big win for us.”

Graham echoed Justin’s comments about the team’s widespread effort.

“We made plays. We played defense. Everyone just played,” Graham said.

Graham said the Scots, who faded away late in several close games this season, were feeling good after fighting off the Buccaneers.

“I don’t even know what to say about that,” Graham said. “We’re still excited about that win. It’s crazy.”

In girls basketball action, Jack Britt defeated Scotland 44-30. Niaria Leach led the Lady Scots (6-11, 1-7) with 15 points. Asjah Swindell added 11 points.

Amber Nealy scored 11 points for the Lady Buccaneers.

After scoring 10 points in the first half, including just two points in the second quarter, the Lady Buccaneers outscored Scotland 19-11 in the third quarter to take a 29-24 lead.

Jack Britt (12-5, 6-2) went on to outscore Scotland 15-6 in the fourth quarter.

Scotland will host Marlboro County on Saturday. Three games — jayvee boys, followed by varsity girls and boys — will be contested at Scotland’s home gym. The facility will be used for the first time this season. The gym sustained extensive damage during Hurricane Florence, and has been undergoing repairs ever since then.

Saturday’s games will begin at 2 p.m.

Scotland’s Kris McLean dribbles down the court against Jack Britt on Friday night. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_1203.jpg Scotland’s Kris McLean dribbles down the court against Jack Britt on Friday night. Scotland’s Garrett McRae (10) looks to make a play against Jack Britt on Friday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_IMG_1208.jpg Scotland’s Garrett McRae (10) looks to make a play against Jack Britt on Friday.

Scotland hosts Marlboro on Saturday