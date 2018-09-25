Hurricane Florence leaves its mark on Scotland

Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence damaged the wood floor in Scotland High School’s gym. Athletic Director David Johnson said the gym will be inaccessible for at least the remainder of the semester, and potentially will be closed for the remainder for the school year. Floodwaters from Hurricane Florence damaged the wood floor in Scotland High School’s gym. Athletic Director David Johnson said the gym will be inaccessible for at least the remainder of the semester, and potentially will be closed for the remainder for the school year.

LAURINBURG — Scotland High School Athletic Director David Johnson had a message for the school’s coaches and players after Hurricane Florence hit eastern North Carolina.

“Be considerate and compassionate,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he wanted them to remember that while some parts of the region suffered minimal damage, many other areas were destroyed.

“It was horrific for a lot of people,” Johnson said.

The school’s athletic facilities were hit by the storm as well, but none were left in worse condition than Scotland’s main gym.

Floodwaters ruined the gym’s wood floor and rendered the facility inaccessible.

The gym will remain closed until at least the end of the semester, according to Johnson. The closure could last until the end of the school year, depending on how quickly the repair process goes.

In the meantime, Scotland’s volleyball team will play its home games in the school’s old gym. The varsity basketball teams will tentatively play their home games at Sycamore Lane Elementary School.

Scotland’s other athletic facilities are accessible.

“Our fields are in really good shape,” Johnson said.

Scotland’s boys soccer, girls tennis and volleyball teams will play at home on Thursday. The soccer team hosts Pinecrest at 5:15 p.m., the tennis team plays Pinecrest at 4 p.m., and the volleyball team will play Hoke at 5 p.m.

The football team will return to Pate Stadium on Friday to take on Purnell Swett at 7:30 p.m. The stadium’s field and video scoreboard were in good condition after the hurricane.

Johnson said the the athletic department was “prepared as much as we could have been” for Hurricane Florence. He said the school felt a more significant impact than it two years ago during Hurricane Matthew.

“I’m glad the community and Scotland County survived the storm,” Johnson said.

Main gym closed due to flooding

By Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

