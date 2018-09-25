Apartmentcomplexesget flooded

Photo courtesy of Facebook user Deidre Symone The water reaches a rescuers waist as they went door to door asking people to evacuate. Photo courtesy of Facebook user Deidre Symone The water reaches a rescuers waist as they went door to door asking people to evacuate.

LAURINBURG — In the aftermath of historic flooding in the area, thanks to Hurricane Florence, several apartment complexes are having to deal with the safety of their residents.

One apartment complex that suffered serious losses was McIntosh Apartments, run by the city’s Housing Authority. According to Laurinburg Housing Authority Director Karen Laviner, at least 30 to 40 units will need to be vacated.

She said an architect came in sometime Tuesday to look at the apartments and access the damage so more apartments could be added.

The American Red Cross shut down the emergency shelter at the North Laurinburg school last week. At the time there were only eight clients still there, and they were taken to the shelter at Purnell Swett in Maxton.

As of now, there are no plans on opening a shelter in Scotland County for those who are unable to go back to their homes, according to Director of Scotland Emergency Services Roylin Hammond.

Hammond said that they have been in contact with the Housing Authority, but there hasn’t been an official request for a shelter yet. Besides McIntosh, Hammond said that Plaza Terrace, which had to have residents evacuated by boats during the storm, had about four buildings that would have to be gutted.

According to the apartment complex’s Facebook page the there are 10 apartments in each of the buildings significantly damaged causing 40 families to suffer losses and damages. The complex is also working on the buildings to get the families back in as soon as possible.

In total Hammond hadn’t heard from either complex about a shelter needing to be opened up to house the residents so it doesn’t look like one willl be opening in the county in the near future, thought that could change.

For those who are without a place to stay, Hammond says he has been referring them to the shelter in Robeson County. According to The Robesonian newspaper, 451 people were still in the three shelters set up in Robeson County.

Photo courtesy of Facebook user Deidre Symone The water reaches a rescuers waist as they went door to door asking people to evacuate. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_McIntosh.jpg Photo courtesy of Facebook user Deidre Symone The water reaches a rescuers waist as they went door to door asking people to evacuate. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Plaza.jpg

County shelter has closed

Katelin Gandee Staff writer

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]