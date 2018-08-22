Nine participate in Special Olympics program

RALEIGH — Nine Special Olympics athletes from across North Carolina – including one from Hope Mills – became official spokespersons for the organization after they participated in the annual Global Messenger Training Program from Aug. 17 to 18 at the Special Olympics North Carolina headquarters in Morrisville, according to SONC President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne.

The Global Messenger program is one of several athlete leadership programs offered by Special Olympics through which athletes have the opportunity to demonstrate leadership skills outside of sports. In the two-day training, athletes learn facts about Special Olympics and how to make an effective presentation. As part of the training, athletes created their first speech and presented it to the class.

As Global Messengers, Special Olympics athletes recruit other athletes and volunteers, and give public education presentations that allow them to share the personal impact Special Olympics has had in their lives. SONC Vice President of Communications Rachel McQuiston of Apex, SONC Manager of Communications & Social Media Katie McGhee of Raleigh, SONC Athlete Annie Tane of Chapel Hill and Perry Flynn, a UNCG speech pathologist, of Greensboro served as trainers.

Athletes were nominated to attend the training by Special Olympics North Carolina local program coordinators.

The following athletes participated in the program: Mackenzie Jamison of Mooresville; Elizabeth Presnell of Vilas; Jacob Huffman of Gastonia; Brian Bennett of Hope Mills; Megan Czejkowski of Raleigh; Bryan Henry of Apex; Tyrone Glover of Siler City; Andro Keck of Kure Beach; and Calvin Osborne of Charlotte.