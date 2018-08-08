Season right around the corner

LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots will take the field next weekend when they participate in the sixth annual Charlotte Kickoff Night presented by OrthoCarolina.

The announcement was made in February that the Fighting Scots would join Butler, Dutch Fork and Mallard Creek as part of this year’s double-header at Memorial Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, Aug. 18.

The Fighting Scots will be the first game of the night, taking on Butler at 5 p.m. The nightcap will feature Dutch Fork taking on Mallard Creek at 8 p.m.

The four teams finished the 2017 season with a combined record of 48-7.

Scotland and Mallard Creek played in the 4A and 4AA state championships while Butler was eliminated in the second round of the 4AA playoffs. Dutch Fork, a team out of Irmo, S.C., won the Class AAAAA state championship over Dorman, 28-27.

Mallard Creek, Butler and Scotland all appeared in the CarolinaPreps.com’s 4A #NCHSFB Preseason Power Rankings this week. Mallard Creek was ranked No. 2 followed closely by Butler at No. 3. The Scots fell from grace slightly being ranked No. 11.

Fans can purchase tickets for the sixth annual Charlotte Kickoff Night by visiting cltkickoffnight.com and clicking the tickets tab. Tickets are $10 and will get fans into both games.

Amber Hatten-Staley can be reached at 910-506-3170 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Kickoff-copy.jpg

Fighting Scots head to Charlotte