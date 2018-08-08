Tours of Women’s Center at Scotland Health Care System set for Monday

LAURINBURG — The Women’s Center at Scotland recently announced the completion of a $2.7 million renovation project designed to offer moms, babies and families an even greater level of care, security and comfort.

“We are thrilled with the completion of this major renovation project and think moms who choose to deliver their babies at Scotland will be extremely pleased,” said Scotland Health Care President and CEO Greg Wood. “The unit is aesthetically beautiful, but just as important, we’ve also invested in advanced technology to help ensure a high-quality, safe and secure environment.”

Each labor and delivery room is equipped with Watch Child electronic surveillance technology that can be monitored in each room and at the nurse’s station. The unit features soothing new lighting, furniture, flooring and paint in a bright, cheery environment for moms, babies and families. The Center features 13 post-partum rooms, four laboring rooms, a 16-bassinet newborn nursery, and a five bassinet Special Care Nursery for infants with special needs.

The birth center team includes six board-certified OB/GYNs, two certified midwives, and a childbirth educator/lactation consultant. The Women’s Center at Scotland is proud to have earned Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina’s Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care, certifying the unit as a nationally designated hospital with expertise in patient safety and health outcomes.

Take a tour

Women and families are invited to tour the new Women’s Center at Scotland Memorial Hospital on Monday, Aug. 13. Tours will be held in 30-minute intervals from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m.

For more information or to schedule a tour on Monday, call Michelle Herberg at 910-291-7820. Valid photo identification is required upon entry into the Women’s Center at Scotland Memorial, located at 500 Lauchwood Drive in Laurinburg.